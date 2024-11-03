ADVERTISEMENT

Teen found dead at home in Medchal

Published - November 03, 2024 09:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old Intermediate first-year student was found dead at his residence in Medchal on Saturday night.

Police said that the boy was a first-year BiPC student residing in the hostel of a private college in Kompally, located about 15 kilometres away from his residence in Medchal. “He was home for Deepavali and was reportedly not willing to go back to the hostel,” said the police. His family found his body on Sunday morning.

Following a complaint, the Medchal police registered a case and shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

