GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Teen found dead at home in Medchal

Published - November 03, 2024 09:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 16-year-old Intermediate first-year student was found dead at his residence in Medchal on Saturday night.

Police said that the boy was a first-year BiPC student residing in the hostel of a private college in Kompally, located about 15 kilometres away from his residence in Medchal. “He was home for Deepavali and was reportedly not willing to go back to the hostel,” said the police. His family found his body on Sunday morning.

Following a complaint, the Medchal police registered a case and shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

Published - November 03, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.