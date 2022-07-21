Technology to help experiential learning in technical education

TEL to revolutionise labs in polytechnics, engineering colleges across State

Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (TSBTET) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani-Hyderabad’s ‘Work Integrated Learning Programmes’ (WILP) division, in an effort to design, develop, and deploy Technology Enabled Laboratories (TEL) for polytechnics and engineering institutions in the State.

TEL project would be funded by TSBTET and would be executed in multiple phases for a period of two years i.e. from designing the remote and virtual labs in select domains and programmes to developing the software interface and selecting the lab equipment, to developing lab exercises and associated digital content, and finally training several faculty members in few select institutions, said an official release on Thursday.

BITS Pilani-Hyderabad WILP has deployed about 10 remote labs — physical labs, which are accessible from anywhere and at any time — and 26 virtual labs that allow for software simulation studies of various phenomena, which may be extremely challenging to study in the real environment or physical laboratories.

The experiential learning that is acquired by leveraging these labs via simulations, hands-on, and other practical assignments that involve the use of hardware and software helps students to connect practice with theory. Through this collaboration with BITS Pilani-Hyd WILP, TSBTET intends to develop a system that primarily leverages the scale of operations efficiently.

“We at BITS Pilani have designed, developed, and deployed several remote and virtual labs for working professionals which can be used by students from many institutions. I am delighted that we will be sharing some of our best practices and expertise in this domain with for the larger good of students,” said Director, Off-Campus Programmes & Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani-Hyderabad, G. Sundar.

Commissioner, Collegiate Education and Technical Education Navin Mittal said the BITS Pilani developed virtual and remote labs not only facilitated hands-on experiences, but also provided an environment for extensive research even in the most sophisticated domains. This would be shared with thousands of students across the State.