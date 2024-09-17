Technology exploration lab launched at GITAM 

Equipping students with practical skills to conceptualise and develop physical projects, the GITAM - deemed to be university, on Tuesday launched its technology exploration and product engineering laboratory.

Established at a cost of about ₹2 crore, the facility will enhance students’ hands-on experience and project-based learning. It is a first-of-its-kind facility adopted by any institution in the State, officials said.

Inaugurating the facility was T-Works CEO Joginder Tanikella, who stressed the need for training students with the latest technologies to resolve real-time world problems. He emphasised the importance of universities in preparing technology students, who are industry ready, study such curriculum and have hands-on experience internship exposure.

Pro-Vice Chancellor D.S. Rao, Director, School of Technology, Rama Sastry Vedala, MSME nodal officer Aravind Babu and others were present.