Technology centre inaugurated at LVPEI

Poornima and Ramam Atmakuri Technology Centre at L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI)’s Gullapalli Pratibha Rao International Centre for Advancement of Rural Eye Care (GPR ICARE), Kismatpur, was inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday.

All the technology and innovation work done at LVPEI will now fall under the umbrella of Poornima and Ramam Atmakuri Technology Centre. The Centre includes product development, re-engineered medical eye care products, scleral lens manufacturing (speciality contact lenses), Electronic Medical Record (EMR) systems and the Data Science and Healthcare Incubator.

In recognition of the significant contribution made by Ramam Atmakuri–Executive Vice-Chair at LVPEI, towards the technology development initiatives at the institute, the centre has been named after him and his wife Poornima Atmakuri. Equipped with a state-of-the-art facility, the centre has a multi-disciplinary team of engineers, ophthalmologists, optometrists, technologists and public health specialists.

Speaking about founder-chair of the institute, Dr G.N. Rao’s decision to come back to India, Mr Rama Rao said that Dr Rao choose not to stay put in USA, came back in 1986 to contribute to the country and the people, that has led to establishing of an institution of world class standards.

The MAUD Minister has also said that they have set up a large medical devices park at Sultanpur where more than 28 companies which took land are in advanced stage of completing their projects. He has requested the executive vice-chair, and others at LVPEI to get all the companies which manufacture their medical devices for ophthalmology.

“I would be more than happy to create a small cluster in medical devices park and we can give them customised centres. LV Prasad Eye Institute can play a sheet anchor role with you bringing them all together. That will go very well with Atma Nirbhar Bharat or Self-Reliant India,” he said.