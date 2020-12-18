Technical glitches continue to haunt new registration process

Stakeholders wait for outcome of CM’s meet tomorrow

Technical glitches continue to haunt the registration process for the fourth day in succession as complaints from the stakeholders over the incompatibility of the software in accepting a major chunk of forms continue to pour in.

The government assured conduct of the registration process through the CARD project in line with the instructions of the High Court, but linking the software with Dharani has led to several problems at the ground level. The new system, according to users, is not accepting entry of details of the link documents pertaining to the property as also the details pertaining to the payments made like Cheque/DD numbers.

Survey numbers of the properties were not being displayed in the documents in spite of their entry into the software while no option is provided for inclusion of the built-up area, number of floors and the type of construction. One of the biggest concern of the real estate dealers is problems related to properties that were hitherto classified under gram panchayats and were subsequently merged to create new municipalities.

The problem is said to be more acute in respect of the group housing projects and apartments where the software is not allowing entry of multiple names of buyers. Insistence on the property tax index number is reportedly proving a major hurdle as there is no scope of the PTIN in case of houses under construction as the index will be generated for only properties which are completed.

“Will it mean the builder has to keep the property on hold till the construction is completed?” builders reportedly asked the members of the Cabinet sub-committee during their recent meeting. The real estate dealers are said to have asked the government to take steps to incorporate provisions for making corrections related to cheque numbers, names and other details on the documents while steps should also be initiated to resolve the problems related to properties that were constructed in the villages which were subsequently merged to form new municipalities.

There are complaints that the officials concerned are obtaining declaration from sellers as well as buyers against the traditional system of obtaining declaration from the seller that the property had clear title without any loans/mortgages and pending bills and that it was not in the prohibited properties list. Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy who convened a meeting of the stakeholders on Thursday assured them that the government was actively working on the issues raised by them and these technical problems would be resolved very soon.

He reiterated that registrations of properties with property tax identification numbers were being allowed and steps were taken to generate PTIN in respect of G+2 and above buildings. Property sellers/buyers, real estate dealers and other stakeholders are hopeful that the high level meeting convened by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday to review the situation and decide about the future course of action would resolve at least some of the bottlenecks faced in the new system.