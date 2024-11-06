Technical Entry Scheme cadets honoured for excellence at MCEME

The Officer Cadets of Technical Entry Scheme-44 were awarded for their excellence during training at Cadets Training Wing (CTW), Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (MCEME) on Wednesday.

Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney, VSM, Commandant MCEME and Colonel Commandant of Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) graced the ceremony. Wing cadet captain Shivraj Pradip More was awarded with GOC-in-C, ARTRAC gold medal on being adjudged as best in the course, whereas wing cadet adjutant Eshan Luthra and platoon cadet captain Yash Kumar were awarded with GOC-in-C, ARTRAC silver medal and GOC-in-C, ARTRAC bronze medal respectively. Karna Platoon was awarded as the best platoon for the Autumn 2024 and was presented with the GOC-in-C ARTRAC Banner.

Lt. Gen. Neeraj Varshney encouraged the young cadets to embark on their careers with discipline, hard work and an unwavering commitment to the nation. He emphasised the values and responsibilities that come with joining the ranks of the Indian Army, urging the cadets to uphold the Army’s legacy of service before self and follow the motto of ‘karm hi dharm’.