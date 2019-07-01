Techies take digital literacy programme to govt. schools

Software engineers working for various multinational companies conducted digital literacy classes for students of classes 8 and 9 in 90 government high schools of Jogulamba-Gadwal district on Saturday.

About 150 techies from various software firms, including CEOs of 10 companies, under the aegis of Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) reached Gadwal and Alampur towns on Friday night and the next morning, took digital literacy classes attended by about 1,250 students.

The Digital Yatra programme taken up by TITA was launched as ‘Digital Gadwal’ at the Government High School at Chintalapet in the town on Saturday by local legislator Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy. Apart from imparting knowledge on computers, the students would be taught computer basics, how to create e-mail ID and internet browsing as part of the programme.

The techies would also train a nodal teacher in each of the 90 selected schools so that they can continue the digital training for a month. TITA has also arranged laptops with internet connection in all the 90 schools as part of the Digital Yatra programme.

Collector K. Shashank thanked TITA for taking up the programme to make students of government high schools digital-literate. TITA president M. Sandeep thanked the district administration for providing stay and transport facilities to 150 techies participating in the programme by giving up on their weekends.