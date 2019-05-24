Techies showcase their sporting skill

For the sports-loving employees in the Corporate sector, the recent, annual Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association-organised sports meet was the near-perfect platform to showcase their skills and also take a break from their daily routine in their respective offices.

The meet, conducted in association with the Freedom healthy cooking oil range, Synchrony, Zaggle & CYKUL, saw some 1200 participants show lot of enthusiasm at Infosys in Gachibowli.

Quite fittingly, the organisers ensured that the winners and the runners-up in 14 disciplines had an evening to remember for all their efforts in the playfields as the prize distribution function was graced by GHMC West Zone, Zonal Commissioner, Hari Chandana.

HYSEA chief operating officer Srinivas Rao, HYSEA president Murali Bollu, vice president (Sales & Marketing) of Freedom healthy cooking oil range P. Chandra Shekhara Reddy, and others dignitaries and CxOs were present. DJ. Shashank, a music star with a global appeal, Threeory Band, one of the most sought after band in Hyderabad, musician and guitarist Lalit Sehgal along with Sunny Khandelwal as anchor of the event entertained the guests and participants with marvellous performances. They ensured the evening had a touch of entertainment too.

Many disciplines

For the record, HYSEA Corporate Sports Tournament is the premier multi-discipline sports tourney conducted for the member companies as employee engagement, health/wellness platform and the sports meet.

It included competitions in cricket, box cricket, volleyball, table tennis, tennis, football, kabaddi, carrom, basketball and cycling.

HYSEA CEO said that this year they got a terrific response and expressed a hope that the number of participants and the events would increase next year.