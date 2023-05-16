HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Techie on two-wheeler killed in accident after he exists PVNR Expressway

May 16, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old youth, working as a software professional, was killed in a road mishap when a speeding car rammed into his bike while he was taking an exit from the PVNR Expressway. Langer House police said that the techie, along with two of his friends, got onto the flyover, which does not allow two-wheelers, on his bike and was trying to exit it when a car rammed into them. 

The deceased, MNHVS Charan, was a native of Chinna Gollapalem village of Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, who was working for an IT firm in Hyderabad, said Langer House police inspector K. Srinivas. 

“On Saturday night, he got onto the expressway with two of his friends, both female, allegedly unaware that two-wheelers are not allowed on the flyover. He tried to get off the flyover at Pillar No. 84 when a speeding car rammed into his bike, injuring the trio. While undergoing treatment, Charan succumbed on Sunday while his friends escaped with minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital,” said the official. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.