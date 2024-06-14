GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Techie mother with twins jumps into Ameenpur lake 

Updated - June 14, 2024 12:46 am IST

Published - June 14, 2024 12:45 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A three-year old was killed while her twin sister and mother were rescued from the Ameenpur lake in Sangareddy in the wee hours of Thursday.

Two police staffers - Janakiram and Prabhakar - rushed to the spot after hearing a loud splash and pulled out the 28-year-old Shweta and her three-year-old daughter. Her other daughter, however, could not be saved. 

“Couple Shweta and Vidyadhar, 33, both work-from-home software employees got married five years ago. Ever since the birth of their children, the two have been having arguments over the responsibility of children amid their hectic work routines,” said Sada Nagaraju, the investigating officer in the case.  

Just a few days ago, families of both Shweta and Vidyadhar came over to their residence in Chandanagar to counsel them. On Thursday, Vidyadhar left for his uncle’s place around 10 p.m. after which Shweta took her children on a two-wheeler to the lake where she allegedly first threw her children and then jumped into it at 2 a.m.

The body of the deceased has been handed over to the father after postmortem evaluation at the Patancheru Government Hospital. Meanwhile, Shweta is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in the vicinity.  

