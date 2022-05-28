Techie held for ‘stealing’ cameras

A 27-year-old techie was arrested by Hyderabad police on charge of stealing DSLR cameras and lenses worth ₹5.5 lakh.

The accused, Gamgidi Kiran Kumar Yadav, hails from New Town Colony in Wanaparthy. He was apprehended by the police while moving suspiciously in East Marredpally with a camera. On seeing the police, he tried to escape. However, he was apprehended and confessed to stealing cameras after taking them on rent from OLX. The police recovered 10 DSLR cameras from his possession.

Police said that Yadav worked as superintendent in Amazon, Hyderabad.