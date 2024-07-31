Techie gang-raped in Vanasthalipuram, childhood friend arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

A 24-year-old software employee was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men, including her childhood friend, at a party late on Monday. The Vanasthalipuram police arrested the key accused, Goutham Reddy, on Tuesday.

The incident came to light following a complaint by the victim in which she said that her childhood friend and a common friend sexually assaulted her in a restaurant-cum-bar in Vanasthalipuram where they met to celebrate her new software job.

“The two consumed liquor and her friend from Class II took her to a room in the restaurant’s premises and sexually assaulted her when she was in an inebriated condition. He then called their common friend who did the same. The two men then left the place,” said Vanasthalipuram ACP Kashi Reddy.

A case was registered under the Section 70(1) (gang rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the woman was taken to a hospital for medical examination.

Efforts are underway to nab the second man involved in the case.

