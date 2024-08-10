Techie from Khammam nabbed for sourcing narcotics via dark web

A software engineer from Khammam was nabbed by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) for placing an order for narcotics via dark web. Officials said that the techie received the parcel that was sent from Silpukhuri in Assam through Speed Post and was paid via cryptocurrency.

The breakthrough came after the TGANB’s Technical Wing tracked an online activity related to drug sales. “This led us to a software engineer in Khammam town who had placed an order for heroin on the dark web and paid with cryptocurrency on July 31,” said the director of the bureau, Sandeep Shandilya.

With the assistance of Khammam II Town Police, the TGANB sleuths apprehended the consumer while receiving the package at his residence on August 8. “The drugs were concealed beneath brown tape inside a newspaper,” added the officer.

The sleuths from the bureau dealt with the apprehended individual empathetically, considering his future career prospects. They counselled him and his parents, offering ongoing support to help him overcome addiction.

Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau urges anyone with information about drug activity to contact the police at 8712671111 or 1908. They can also send an email to tsnabho-hyd@tspolice.gov.in.