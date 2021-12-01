Techie found dead

A techie was found dead at her rented apartment at Financial District on Tuesday night.

According to Gachibowli police, the victim, Shatabdi Mondal (32), who worked for an MNC in the IT Corridor, ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan at her apartment in My Home Vihanga.

The incident came to light when her flatmates Priyanka Reddy and Geetha Madhuri got a foul smell and broke open the victim’s bedroom door with the help of security.

They informed about the incident to Mondal’s father Sukumar Jitendranath Mondal from Vadodara, Gujarat, who rushed to the city and lodged a complaint.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)