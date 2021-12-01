Telangana

Techie found dead

A techie was found dead at her rented apartment at Financial District on Tuesday night.

According to Gachibowli police, the victim, Shatabdi Mondal (32), who worked for an MNC in the IT Corridor, ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan at her apartment in My Home Vihanga.

The incident came to light when her flatmates Priyanka Reddy and Geetha Madhuri got a foul smell and broke open the victim’s bedroom door with the help of security.

They informed about the incident to Mondal’s father Sukumar Jitendranath Mondal from Vadodara, Gujarat, who rushed to the city and lodged a complaint.

(Roshni suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2021 7:26:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/techie-found-dead/article37790629.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY