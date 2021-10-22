Techie found dead

Hyderabad

22 October 2021 19:19 IST

A 48-year-old techie was found dead outside his apartment complex at PBEL City in the wee hours of Thursday.

The victim, George Pradeep Joseph, worked as a manager at Hitachi Global, Gachibowli. Narsingi police said that he was in depression and was suspected to have jumped from his flat on the 16th floor of the residential complex. A case was registered and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 in case of any emotional break down at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.

