Telangana

Techie found dead

A 48-year-old techie was found dead outside his apartment complex at PBEL City in the wee hours of Thursday.

The victim, George Pradeep Joseph, worked as a manager at Hitachi Global, Gachibowli. Narsingi police said that he was in depression and was suspected to have jumped from his flat on the 16th floor of the residential complex. A case was registered and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 in case of any emotional break down at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni.


