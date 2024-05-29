ADVERTISEMENT

Techie found dead at her residence in Gachibowli  

Published - May 29, 2024 12:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A woman was found dead at her residence in Rock Nest Building, TNGOs Colony, Gachibowli, on Monday night.  

The deceased, identified as Neetu Paliwal, 42, a native of Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh, worked in many cities across the country to work with an IT major in Hyderabad.  

The issue came to light following a complaint by her brother, Saurabh Paliwal, also working as an IT employee.

According to the police, the victim attempted suicide about six months ago, and was undergoing treatment for depression for the past two years. Neetu was living by herself at her residence while Saurabh lives in a separate home in Miyapur with his family. Their parents live in Ghaziabad.  

