Techie feared drowned in Kongala waterfalls

Special Correspondent July 02, 2022 22:01 IST

Special Correspondent July 02, 2022 22:01 IST

Victim went to the waterfalls with his friends on a weekend trip

Victim went to the waterfalls with his friends on a weekend trip

A young software engineer was feared drowned at Kongala waterfalls in Wazeedu mandal on Saturday. Police said that the youth, identified as Rakesh (22) of Stambampalle village in Khila Warangal mandal, Warangal district, was swept away by the gushing waters of Kongala waterfalls on Saturday afternoon. Rakesh was a software engineer of a Hyderabad-based firm, and had come to the waterfalls along with his friends on a weekend picnic trip, sources said. The Wazeedu police with the help of local youth launched a search operation in the stream adjoining the waterfalls soon after being alerted about the incident. However, Rakesh could not be traced till late in the evening. Sources said that he got the software engineer job in a reputed IT company in Hyderabad recently.



Our code of editorial values