Techie dies in hostel, management booked for negligence

April 23, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man working as a software engineer died after he allegedly slipped and fell into an open sump of his hostel in Gachibowli on Monday. The Raidurgam police of Cyberabad booked a case against the hostel management for negligence. 

Officials said that at around 10.30 a.m., the techie, Shaik Akmal Sufuyan, a resident of Shanmukh men’s PG in Anjaiah Nagar, accidentally fell into the open sump inside the hostel building. “The CCTV footage of the area was recovered from the place and it showed that the cover of the sump was not in place and no precautionary measures were taken,” said the police. 

A case was registered against K. Madhusudhan Reddy of the hostel management for negligence. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

