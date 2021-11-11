Techie arrested for threatening Kohli’s daughter with rape

Image used for representation

HYDERABAD

11 November 2021 02:46 IST

He issued threats from his Twitter handle after Kohli came out in support of Mohd. Shami when he was trolled

A 23-year-old man from Sangareddy was picked up by a police team from Mumbai on Wednesday for allegedly holding out threats of rape to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma’s 10-month-old daughter.

The accused was identified as Akubathini Ram Nagesh, who lived in a rented accommodation in O.D.F. Quarters of the town. He is a software engineer and is employed in a private firm. The police of cyber crime wing from Mumbai arrived in the area on Tuesday night, but proceeded to arrest him around 6 a.m. on Wednesday. They were assisted by officers of Indrakaran police station.

Police said that the accused gave rape threats from a Twitter handle - @criccrazygirl - which he operates, after Mr. Kohli came out in support of his teammate Mohammed Shami who was being trolled online with communal slurs after the India vs Pakistan T-20 cricket match on October 24. Screenshots of the accused’s tweets were shared widely on social media.

Advertising

Advertising

Mumbai police booked a case against the accused under Sections 374 (A), 506, 500 of the Indian Penal Code and 67, and 67 (B) of the IT Act.