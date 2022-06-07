Techie arrested for cyber stalking and harassment of woman 

Cybercrime police of Rachakonda commissionerate on Tuesday arrested a software employee from Chengicherla allegedly for stalking and harassing a woman online.

Police said Mudethula Prashant, 30, had created a fake Gmail ID and Instagram account to randomly follow women profiles. In March, he identified a profile and sent her an acceptance request. Once she accepted, he dug into her previous posts and was able to find her WhatsApp number.

He then identified himself as her childhood friend and started chatting. And one day, he made a video call via Instagram only to show his private parts by concealing his face. He had screen recorded the call.

Accused Prashant, police said, later changed his profile name with the victim’s name, changed the display picture with the victim’s original profile picture and sent fresh acceptance requests to friends in the woman’s profile. Once they accepted the request, he would send them the recorded video call.

He was booked for stalking, insulting the modesty of woman, cheating by personation, and under provisions of the Information Technology Act.