ADVERTISEMENT

Techie arrested for conning people of ₹6.12 crore in gold investment fraud  

April 21, 2024 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Representational | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

 

ADVERTISEMENT

A software engineer was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Cyberabad police on Saturday for defrauding people on the pretext of providing gold at a price lower than the market rate.  

Ganta Sreedhar, 40, working as a software professional at a company in Madhapur, established a company and spread the word claiming he was selling gold at lower rates. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident of Kondapur, and native of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, he conned 13 people, including his colleagues, of ₹6.12 crore, police said. His wife, Malathy Ganta, too supported him.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The deceit orchestrated by these individuals was multi-layered, involving the showcasing of properties they did not own, the issuance of cheques were bounced, and then he abruptly vacated his residence, thus defrauding the victims,” the First Information report (FIR) read.  

The case has been filed under Sections 406 (Criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5 of the Telangana Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments Act, 1999.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US