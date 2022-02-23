Tech uprade is need of the hour, says top missile scientist

There is a need for improving technology in manufacturing and material science and with the help of the Technology Development Fund, the government has been encouraging the private sector to actively take up in the research and development of new technologies in the defence and space arenas, said Director-General of Missiles & Strategic Systems BHVS Murthy on Tuesday.

Participating in the inaugural ceremony of the ‘National Science Week Festival’ as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations at the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), he pointed out that technology upgradation has become rapid with ‘disruptiveness’ being the norm. Tracing the growth of the defence sector, he said with active government support the research institutions are capable of making best of the missiles within a couple of years.

Welcoming celebrating science and scientific achievements of the country, he said this would nurture more bright youngsters to pursue it as careers. NIN senior scientist A. Laxmaiah called for expanding the nutrition surveillance across the country to collect real time data on the food habits to prepare data for an appropriate diet programme nationwide.

All the current food and nutrition programmes under implementation in the country have been due to the scientific knowledge provided by the institute and programmes like these would help in learning issues in the country, he said. NIN director R. Hemalatha, G.Bhanuprakash Reddy and G. M. Subba Rao also spoke.