Tech innovation centre inaugurated at IIT-H

May 26, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

CTIC was inaugurated by Vice-Admiral Sandeep Naithani in the presence of IIT-H director B.S. Murty, dean (Sponsored Research and Consultancy) Chandrashekhar Sharma, WESEE officers and IIT faculty, on Friday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The Indian Institute of Technology in Hyderabad (IIT-H) has joined hands with Indian Navy Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) for strategic collaboration.

As an outcome, a Co-Developmental Technology Innovation Centre (CTIC) was inaugurated at IIT-H on Friday by Vice-Admiral Sandeep Naithani, in the presence of IIT-H director B.S. Murty, dean (Sponsored Research and Consultancy) Chandrashekhar Sharma, WESEE officers and IIT faculty.

The centre, being steered by WESEE, aims to collaborate with IIT-H on innovative and pioneering projects related to contemporary and emerging technologies in maritime domain. Joint projects in the fields of wireless networks, 5G/6G, IoT, AI/ML and other related areas were identified for technological advancement as an initial step. Mr. Sharma spoke about IIT-H’s academic and research excellence.

“In the last five years, we have incubated over 125 start-ups that have created more than 1,000 jobs and a revenue of ₹800 crore. We want to create an ecosystem where students can create jobs instead of seeking jobs. We want to generate competent human resources that can take India to greater heights to be a global leader,” said Mr. Murty.

Appreciating IIT-H’s thrust for excellence, Mr. Naithani said, “I am happy to see that our collaboration has started delivering results. I urge the young and energetic talents of IIT-H to take benefit from our state-of-the-art facility to understand the improvement areas and suggest better solutions. Our officers are pursuing post-graduate courses from IIT-H. I wish to see if they can use this collaboration to improve our existing facility. I am confident it is the right move and will bring us success.”

