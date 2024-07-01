Tearful adieu to people’s leader D. Srinivas in Nizamabad, CM Revanth Reddy visits residence, pays tributes 

ADVERTISEMENT

The last rites of former Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president D. Srinivas, renowned for his long political career and dedication to the people, were conducted with State honours on Sunday at his farm on Bypass Road on the outskirts of Nizamabad city.

Many people, including political leaders from various parties, participated in the funeral procession from his Pragati Nagar residence to the agricultural field on Bypass Road, bidding a tearful adieu to the departed leader.

Following Srinivas’ passing in Hyderabad on June 29, his mortal remains were brought to his residence in Nizamabad on the same day and placed there for visitors to pay homage. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy arrived by helicopter and paid his respects by placing a wreath on the mortal remains.

“He never longed for any positions. His wish to have the Congress flag draped over him after his demise was honored by senior leaders who paid homage to him,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the Congress will stand by the bereaved family. “His demise is an irreparable loss to the Congress. We will consult with his family on how to honour his memory,” he said.

The Chief Minister acknowledged Srinivas’ pivotal role in bringing the Congress to power in the 2004 and 2009 Assembly elections in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted Srinivas’ political journey, starting as a student leader and eventually becoming a prominent figure within the Congress. The Chief Minister consoled the bereaved family members, including his sons, Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and former Nizamabad Mayor Sanjay.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, government advisers Vem Narender Reddy and Mohammed Ali Shabbir, BJP senior leader and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender, MLAs P. Sudarshan Reddy, Bhupathi Reddy, Rakesh Reddy, Dhanpal Suryanarayana, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, Mahesh Kumar Goud and city mayor Neetu Kiran accompanied the Chief Minister.

State Urdu Academy chairman Taher Bin Hamdan and local leaders from various parties also paid their last respects to the departed leader.

Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumantu, IGP Sudheer Babu, Police Commissioner Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, and other senior officials participated in the funeral and offered floral tributes. The participants expressed their condolences to Mr. Arvind, Mr.Sanjay and other family members.

