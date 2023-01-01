ADVERTISEMENT

Team to visit 4 States to bolster Economics, Statistics and Planning dept.

January 01, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An action plan to strengthen the Economics, Statistics and Planning department would be prepared and implemented soon in the State, vice-chairman of the State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar said here on Sunday.

A team of officials of the department would visit four States soon to study various methods being followed there. Mr. Vinod Kumar held a meeting with the director of Bureau of Economics and Statistics G. Dayanand and District Planning officers and discussed the suggestions made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with them.

Although the department is proactive, there was a need to strengthen it further from mandal-level to State-level by deploying IAS officers and other senior offices in it. Mr. Dayanand informed the Planning Board VC that a team of officials would visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Rajasthan to study the practices there.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US