Team to visit 4 States to bolster Economics, Statistics and Planning dept.

January 01, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An action plan to strengthen the Economics, Statistics and Planning department would be prepared and implemented soon in the State, vice-chairman of the State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar said here on Sunday.

A team of officials of the department would visit four States soon to study various methods being followed there. Mr. Vinod Kumar held a meeting with the director of Bureau of Economics and Statistics G. Dayanand and District Planning officers and discussed the suggestions made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with them.

Although the department is proactive, there was a need to strengthen it further from mandal-level to State-level by deploying IAS officers and other senior offices in it. Mr. Dayanand informed the Planning Board VC that a team of officials would visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Rajasthan to study the practices there.