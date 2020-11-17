Telangana

Team of IPS officers to visit rejuvenated forest area

Collector P Venkataram Reddy along with Siddipet Commissioner of Police Joel Davis inspecting the rejuvenated forest area in Siddipet district.   | Photo Credit: MohdArif

A team of IPS officers would visit the rejuvenated forest area in Gajwel and Mission Bhagiratha at Komatibanda on Wednesday. The 60-member team will visit Forest Research Centre at Singayipally, rejuvenated forest area at Komatibanda, pump house and reservoir of Kondapochamma, Gajwel vegetable and non-vegetable market and Mission Bhagiratha at Komatibanda.

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy and Commissioner of Police Joel Davis have inspected the arrangement on Tuesday. The visiting officers would be explained how the rejuvenated forest has helped in sending the animals back to forest area.

