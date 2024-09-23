Team led by Mayor on Lucknow Smart City tour

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, along with 40 corporators, is on a tour of Lucknow Smart City, to study the best practices in urban development. The team visited the Smart City office in Lucknow and learnt about the activity in three command centres.

The Solid Waste Management Command Centre monitors the scheduled movements of battery operated autos involved in door-to-door garbage collection. Hours are set for the autos to visit each colony and in the designated route, which they must adhere to. The Safe City Command Centre takes care of safety and security of women and children, by monitoring the city through CCTV cameras and AI-based software system.

Even the State transport buses are equipped with cameras and panic buttons, connected to the command centre, a statement from GHMC informed.

The Integrated Traffic Management Command Centre monitors all the traffic junctions through CCTV camera network.

The team also visited a ‘Waste to Wonder’ park known as UP Darshan park, where, Lucknow municipal officials said, monuments such as Bara Imambara, Lucknow Legislative Council building, Jhansi Port, Banke Bihari temple, Brindavan temple, Tajmahal, Kashi Vishwanath temple, Dudhwa National Park and others are planned to be replicated.

