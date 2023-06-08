Team from IGNCA visits Aadya Kala exhibits

June 08, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

A three-member team from the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), New Dehli, visited the Aadya Kala Exhibits at Salar Jung Museum and stressed the need of to conserve and promote it.

The team headed by K. Anil Kumar, Head of the Department, Jaanapada Sampada Division, with two other members, S. Arun Kumar Reddy and Nithin Kumar, on Tuesday and Wednesday examined the different art forms and artefacts collected by Jayadhir Tirumala Rao in the last four decades. They were impressed with the collections and said that there might not be this much folk and tribal collections any where in the world as they examined about 2,400 collections.

“The mandate of the Centre is to research, document, audio and video recording of all cultural forms and promote them in the country and around the world. We examined the different collections like art forms, metal works, manuscripts, paintings, literature of Telugu from folk and tribal cultures. I am a tribal person from Adilabad and this has taken me to my childhood with nostalgia. These are rally very rare and rich collections. We need to document and protect this, if not it will be lost forever and huge loss for Telangana,” Prof. Anil Kumar said, adding that they would have an Mou with Prof. Tiruala Rao to collaborate and send some students for documentation. He said that they would present a proposal to higher officials in this regard.