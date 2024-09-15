‘Teaching staff yet to receive July and August salaries’ 

The Telangana Affiliated College Teachers Association on Sunday appealed to the State government for early release of salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff.

Staff of aided degree, junior colleges and schools, including lecturers, junior lecturers, teachers and non-teaching staff, are yet to receive salaries for the months of July and August, they said.

Although the State government asserts its priority for payment of salaries in the first week of every month, the Association alleged that it was however not being realised. They further observed that a crisis-like situation would arise among teaching and non-teaching staff at several aided institutions if immediate intervention is not made.

According to Surarapu Bixsham of the Association, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy must direct an inquiry into delays in disbursal of salaries to teaching and non-teaching staffs in the past 10 years and lay down strict guidelines for timely payments.

He said that about 5000 aided employees across colleges in the State were affected and waiting resoultion.