Teaching hospital professors to retire at 65: Minister

The State government has enhanced the age of retirement of professors in teaching hospitals from 58 to 65.

This was announced by Health Minister Eatala Rajender at a foundation stone laying ceremony for a new block at MNJ Cancer Hospital here on Friday. Meanwhile, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association has given a call for protest in all medical colleges on Saturday against the government decision.

Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy told The Hindu that the decision to enhance the age was taken by the State government months ago but it could not be implemented due to election model code of conduct being in force.

He said the enhancement in age was necessitated because 226 out of 456 posts of professors at teaching hospitals were vacant and eligible candidates for recruitment were not available. Similarly, there were 204 vacancies of associate professors out of 597 posts and 1,133 out of 1,750 posts of assistant professors were also vacant.

Dr. Reddy said the vacancies continued despite best efforts of the State government to clear all promotions. This was in spite of strict guidelines of the Medical Council of India that the candidates must have put in minimum three years of service after becoming associate professors for promotion as professors. The norm was four years from assistant to associate professor. The problem was accentuated by about 55 to 60 senior faculty retiring every year and inability of government to find eligible candidates.

Even where eligible candidates were recruited, four doctors did not join service when nine hundred posts were notified by State Vaidya Vidhana Parishad. Also, a number of doctors were absent or disappeared after joining service.