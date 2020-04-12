Telangana

Teachers union members donate blood

State Teachers Union members donating blood at IRCS blood bank in Nizamabad on Sunday   | Photo Credit: K.V. RAMANA

In response to the call given by the State government members of the State Teachers’ Union (STU) donated blood at the Indian Red Cross Society blood bank here on Sunday to meet the needs of Thalassemia patients, pregnant women and others during the lockdown period.

STU district president C. Srikanth led the donors. STU district general secretary A.S. Dharmender and State vice-president P. Balachandram were among those who donated blood. On the occasion, the IRCS State managing committee member T. Rajasekhar, said that blood donation was very important at this critical moment of time when it was not available. IRCS treasurer K. Ravinder and STU leader A. Srinivas were present.

