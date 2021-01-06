Teachers, students seek offline classes

KHAMMAM

06 January 2021 22:04 IST

Scores of teachers and students took to the streets here on Wednesday demanding resumption of classroom instruction in schools in conformity with COVID-19 safety measures to protect the academic future of students.

Several government and private teachers besides a sizeable number of students owing allegiance to various unions marched through the main streets of the town as part of a rally organised by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) to press for reopening of classroom sessions in schools.

The rally started at Ricob Bazar high school and made its way to the Dharna Chowk, where it culminated in a demonstration.

Addressing the participants, JAC leaders demanded that classroom teaching be resumed in all schools in the current academic year by taking proper precautions against coronavirus in the interests of students.

They contended that the conducive classroom environment was indispensable an part of the education system for better learning outcomes and holistic development of students.

They pointed out that the ongoing virtual teaching in the online mode was fraught with many problems such as lack of access to smart phones and seamless internet connectivity besides the issues of disparity in access to online education.

On the woes of private teachers worst hit by pandemic-triggered crisis, representatives urged the government to come to the rescue of private teachers grappling with severe financial hardships.

Activists of various student unions sought immediate commencement of classroom teaching in schools to avoid academic loss for students especially those hailing from poor families with little or no access to gadgets and internet facility.

School Teachers' Federation (STF) state general secretary D Saidulu, the Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) district general secretary Parupalli Nageswara Rao, the Telangana Progressive Teachers’ Federation (TPTF) State secretary Nagi Reddy and others spoke.

The student leaders of the PDSU, the SFI and the AISF, and representatives of several private school managements,

among others, took part in the rally.