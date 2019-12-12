‘Teachers should upgrade them to technology’

The Department of Science and Technology - Interdisciplinary Cyber Physical System Division (ICPSD) organised a Faculty Development Programme (FDP) at the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS) that started on Thursday.

Professor K. Ashoka Reddy of KITS said that the FDP titled “Advances in Internet of Things” would continue till December 22. The programme was inaugurated by Kakatiya University registrar K. Purushotham and NIT professor P. Radha Krishna.

Mr. Purushotham exhorted the faculty to keep themselves abreast with the latest developments in their respective disciplines. “Unless the teacher is equipped properly, quality education cannot be given to students. In the age of competition, teachers should first learn. Learning should be a continuous activity,” he said. “Unlike in the past, technology is changing rapidly now,” he observed.

Prof. P. Radha Krishna said that the objective of the FDP was to provide a platform to build a perfect bridge between research and its real time applications of IoT. “Technical ways and smart solutions will solve the issues of the upcoming smart cities,” he said.

Prof. K. Ashoka Reddy urged the faculty to create a learning environment for students. “Every participant should volunteer himself as an ‘Anti-Plagiarism moment agent’”, he said.

Convenor and professor P. Niranjan, coordinators and assistant professors B. Hanmanthu and B. Raghu Ram, organising committee members and associate professors S. Nagaraju, C. Srinivas, S. Venkatramulu, V. Chandra Sekhar Rao and S. Narsimha Reddy and PRO D. Prabhakara Chary were present.