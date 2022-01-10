Teachers protest near Minister’s house

HYDERABAD

10 January 2022 21:11 IST

Dharna against transfer of teachers

Mild tension prevailed near the house of Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy at Shantinagar here on Monday as members of junior college teachers union staged a sit-in, protesting against allotment and transfer of employees and teachers taken up by government.

The union demanded a judicial inquiry into the transfers and suspension of Education Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania who played a key role.

Meanwhile, the death of women teachers in separate incidents on Sunday has agitated the teaching community. Some of them nursed fears that they were unjustifiably transferred to far off places and will never be able to come back to their native places.

Among the two deceased women was Pulyala Srimathi (40) who died of heart attack in Hanamkonda. She was a native of Nallakunta village of Venkatapuram mandal in Mulug district and working as Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) in a primary school at Poosala thanda in Maripeda mandal of Mahbubabad district. She was transferred to Royyuru village in Eturunagaram mandal of Mulug district.

Her family members said Srimathi complained of chest pain at her home in Hanamkonda and was shifted to a private hospital in the town where she died during treatment.

In another incident, Bethala Saraswati (32) of Pallikonda village in Bheemgal mandal of Nizamabad mandal hanged herself at her home allegedly because she felt her transfer was unjustified. She was also an SGT of an upper primary school in Babapur village of the same mandal and transferred to Rajanna - Sircilla zone where she was posted to a school in Marlakunta thanda of Gandhari mandal in Kamareddy district.

Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy was arrested by police at Kammarpally while proceeding to Bheemgal to call on the bereaved family.

The Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation has claimed that nine employees and teachers have died due to the arbitrary manner in which the allotments and transfers were taken up. The government was indifferent to the pleas of unions and affected persons ever since it started impleTeh menting an order issued for the purpose since December 9.

The federation said the victims were mentally disturbed that they were not allotted to centres of their choice.