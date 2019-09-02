Teachers oppose CPS

Teachers affiliated to the Upadyaya Sanghala Porata Committee (USPC) took out a massive rally and staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate in Karimnagar town on Sunday demanding the government to cancel the contributory pension scheme (CPS) and reintroduce the old pension scheme to all the government employees.

Stating that the government introduced CPS on September 1, 2004, the USPC leaders observed Sunday as “pensioners betrayal day.”

Participating in the agitational programme, USPC State observer M. Raghushankar Reddy said the State government is blaming the Centre for not scrapping the CPS, however, the issue falls under the purview of the State, he said.

USPC State leader K Chandramouli said that the government is betraying the social security scheme for the retired employees by introducing CPS.

District leaders A Srinivas Reddy,T Tiruapathi, Kumaraswamy and others were also present.

Similarly, Progressive Recognized Teacher's Union (PRTU) district unit leaders started a separate dharna in front of the Collectorate on the issue.

District president Jali Mahender Reddy also demanded that the government promote teachers, besides extending Interim Relief (IR) and Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

Meanwhile, Telangana Prantha Upadyaya Sangham leaders submitted memorandum to Karimnagar legislator Gangula Kamalakar urging him to pressurise the government to abolish CPS system and reintroduce old pension system.

District president A Venukumar and secretary V Venkata Ramana Rao said that the introduction of CPS is denying social security to employees and that they are getting less pension than Aasara beneficiaries.