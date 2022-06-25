Teachers have to seek permission before buying or selling assets: Govt issues orders

They also have to submit annual financial statements

The state government has said that all the government teachers have to submit their property statements annually and also have to take prior permission before purchasing or selling their movable and immovable properties.

The order was issued by the Director of School Education on June 8 and all the Regional Joint Directors and the District Education Officers were asked to inform the same to all the employees in schools.

The order was apparently based on a vigilance report on an inquiry into the allegations that Md. Javeed Ali, Head Master, Government Primary School, Guntipally, in Chandampet Mandal of Nalgonda district was not attending to his duties and participating in political activities and also involving in real estate settlements.

Komatireddy condemns

Congress MP from Bhongir, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy condemned the orders and said before asking the teachers to declare their financial assets the government should ask all the employees and also the people who benefitted from the government to do the same. He said this circular was an insult to the entire teaching community and this was nothing but to terrorise the teachers fearing that they would ask for the benefits due to them.

He also demanded the Chief Minister to reveal the source of TRS party funds declared by him during the party plenary apart from the income details and assets of all the Ministers and MLAs.