Teachers fret over alleged move to rationalise schools

Speculation over the State government’s plan to close down schools with less than specified number of students has left teachers worried.

While authorities have denied any such planned move, teachers’ unions have made it clear that they would oppose it tooth and nail, alleging that it is intended to weaken government schools. At the cost of its existing schools, the government is facilitating opening of Gurukul and residential schools, they said.

Besides, there is large scale recruitment of teachers in Gurukul schools while appointment in government schools has been ignored notwithstanding nearly 8,900 vacant teacher posts, they added.

As per sources, the government has decided to rationalise primary schools where student strength is less than 10, upper primary schools with less than 20 students and high schools with less than 30 students, by merging them with nearby schools. If that happens, about 60 schools in Kamareddy and 70 in Nizamabad are likely to be closed.

“We have no orders from the government for any such action so far. As of now, it is only a rumour,” said District Educational Officer Durga Prasad.

Democratic Teachers’ Federation State vice-president P. Shanthan believes that after the ongoing Badi Baata programme, authorities may collect details of schools and initiate steps to rationalise them. “All teacher unions will oppose it. There has been no teacher appointment for the past seven years and the rationalisation is planned so that the government can escape its responsibilities. This is discrimination against ordinary schools,” he added.