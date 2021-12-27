Teachers dharna at Collectorate, Collector pacifies them

Protest against guidelines for cadre allocation

Tension prevailed for sometime at Sangareddy Collectorate on Monday when some of the teachers held protests demanding that transfers should be made based on seniority. Collector M. Hanumantha Rao pacified them by assuring that he would follow only the government orders. He made it clear that it was not possible to deviate from the orders.

Teachers have alleged that injustice is being meted out to them as all the vacancies were not being shown. They have also stated that teachers were forced to accept the orders. Joint Action Committee of Teachers’ Organisations (JACTO) leaders Chandrasekhar, Srinivas Rathod, Raju, Khayyum, MK Prabhakar Reddy and Pratap Reddy participated in the agitation.