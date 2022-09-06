Teachers’ Day celebrated across Telangana

Teachers’ Day celebrated across State; Minister donates ₹5 lakh to alma mater

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 06, 2022 08:34 IST

Teachers day celebration at Collector office in Sangareddy District. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Teachers’ Day was celebrated across the State on Monday with some of the best-performing teachers being felicitated on the occasion.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao participated in celebrations at his alma mater, Parvathagiri High School in Warangal district and donated ₹5 lakh. The cheque was handed over to the headmaster of the high school.

“Students must focus on education and it is the only way forward for development. Teachers will show us the path we have to tread on and achieve our goals,” said Mr. Dayakar Rao while addressing the students. He also felicitated some teachers at the school.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy sent out Teachers’ Day greetings and stated that teachers are next to parents and guide a child on the path of success. He assured that the Congress party will always back teachers and address their problems.

The occasion was observed at Sangareddy with Zilla Parishad chairperson P. Manjushree and Collector A. Sharath felicitating the teachers.

