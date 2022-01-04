Teacher’s body found in school well

A teacher died at Kakkaravada in Jharasangam mandal of Sangareddy district and the incident came to light on Tuesday. According to sources, 35-year-old Anitha was working at a primary school at Kakkaravada. On Monday she did not return home and parents enquired at relatives houses. On Tuesday when they visited the school they found her body in a well on the school premises. The reasons for the death were not known. Jharasangam police registered a case and are investigating. Body was shifted to government hospital for postmortem.

(Roshni — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000)