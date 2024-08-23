ADVERTISEMENT

Teacher of Singareni high school suspended for ‘misbehaving’ with girl students

Published - August 23, 2024 11:49 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A Telugu teacher of Kothagudem-based Singareni Collieries High School was suspended on charges of misbehaviour with several girl students of the school.

ADVERTISEMENT

General Manager (Education), Singareni Collieries Company Limited, B. Nicholas issued an order on Friday suspending the teacher, identified as Venu, following complaints by the parents of the aggrieved girl students, SCCL sources said.

A detailed inquiry has been ordered into the allegations of the teacher’s ‘indecent behaviour’ with the girl students.

Earlier in the day, the furious parents staged a protest in front of the school, run by the Singareni Collieries Educational Society, in the coal town, demanding stern action against the teacher.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US