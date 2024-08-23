GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teacher of Singareni high school suspended for ‘misbehaving’ with girl students

Published - August 23, 2024 11:49 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

The Hindu Bureau

A Telugu teacher of Kothagudem-based Singareni Collieries High School was suspended on charges of misbehaviour with several girl students of the school.

General Manager (Education), Singareni Collieries Company Limited, B. Nicholas issued an order on Friday suspending the teacher, identified as Venu, following complaints by the parents of the aggrieved girl students, SCCL sources said.

A detailed inquiry has been ordered into the allegations of the teacher’s ‘indecent behaviour’ with the girl students.

Earlier in the day, the furious parents staged a protest in front of the school, run by the Singareni Collieries Educational Society, in the coal town, demanding stern action against the teacher.

