Teacher killed in Telangana’s Adilabad district

A government teacher was bludgeoned to death by unidentified assailants near Paraswada village in Gadiguda mandal of Adilabad district on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police identified the deceased as Gajanand (42), a teacher in a government school at Canal Mediguda of Jainath mandal. He hailed from Nagolkonda village in Narnoor mandal.

According to sources, Mr. Gajanand was waylaid while he was on his way to school, and the assailants smashed his head with boulders.

The Gadiguda police suspect previous enmity to be the motive behind the killing. An investigation is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.