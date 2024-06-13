GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Teacher killed in Telangana’s Adilabad district

Published - June 13, 2024 07:59 pm IST - ADILABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A government teacher was bludgeoned to death by unidentified assailants near Paraswada village in Gadiguda mandal of Adilabad district on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as Gajanand (42), a teacher in a government school at Canal Mediguda of Jainath mandal. He hailed from Nagolkonda village in Narnoor mandal.

According to sources, Mr. Gajanand was waylaid while he was on his way to school, and the assailants smashed his head with boulders.

The Gadiguda police suspect previous enmity to be the motive behind the killing. An investigation is under way.

