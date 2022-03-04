Teacher killed in road accident

A 46-year-old teacher died after she was run over by a speeding lorry at Alwal here on Thursday.

The accident took place at 8.10 a.m. near Sundaramma Hospital when the victim, Laxmi Durga, was going to school along with her husband Narsimham. They were going on a bike towards Telangana Talli statue from Rajeev Gandhi statue.

In the meantime, a speeding lorry moving in the same direction rammed their bike, as a result of which Laxmi Durga, who was riding pillion, fell on the road and came under the wheels of the lorry.

“She suffered severe injuries and died on the spot, while Narsimham escaped with minor injuries,” police said.

A case was registered and her body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.