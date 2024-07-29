GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Teacher in Telangana trims hair of students as discipline, invites wrath of parents

A woman teacher of the school allegedly trimmed the hair of around 15 students using scissors on Saturday, leaving the students shell shocked.

Published - July 29, 2024 05:50 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

The shocking incident of a teacher trimming the hair of a group of students at the Zilla Parishad High School in Peruvancha village in Khammam district on Saturday, triggered protests by their parents, prompting the authorities to suspend the errant teacher.

A woman teacher of the school allegedly trimmed the hair of around 15 students using scissors on Saturday, leaving the students shell shocked. The bizarre incident created a stir in the village. She reportedly justified her act saying she did so as part of enforcement of discipline as the students failed to trim their ‘long hair’ despite repeated reminders to maintain short haircut, sources said.

Infuriated over the incident, the parents of the aggrieved students rushed to the school in the afternoon and staged a protest demanding stern action against the errant teacher for what they termed as ‘outrageous act’. The authorities of the School Education Department reportedly suspended the teacher. The District Educational Officer could not be reached for his comment.

