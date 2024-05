The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) schedule, for the first time in online mode and using OMR answer sheet, began in the State on Monday.

A total of 2,86,386 candidates have registered for the test, to be conducted in 80 centres across the State. Medchal and Rangareddy districts have the most centres of with 25 and 17 respectively.

The test, conducted in separate forenoon and afternoon sessions, is scheduled till June 2.